Minerva Surgical Inc’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 20th

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 20th. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

