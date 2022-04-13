Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

