Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,047.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

MKC opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

