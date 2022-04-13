Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $293,000 Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

