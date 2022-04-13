Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

