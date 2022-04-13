Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

