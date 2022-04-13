Mirrored Alibaba Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,721.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $27,721.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.54 or 0.00292718 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 61,344 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

