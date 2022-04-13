Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 10,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

