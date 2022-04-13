Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

