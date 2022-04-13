Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $49,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $342.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

