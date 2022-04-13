Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $64,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.