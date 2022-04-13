Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $77,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

NASDAQ CME opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.