Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $32,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.