Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

