Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases New Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $360.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.15. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $341.39 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

