Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 345 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.