Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.04) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353 ($4.60).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MAB opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 334 ($4.35). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.48.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.