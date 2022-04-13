Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

