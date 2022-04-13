MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $116.72 and a 1-year high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

