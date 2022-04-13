Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.82. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

