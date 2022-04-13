Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) to report $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.99 and its 200-day moving average is $304.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

