Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 248,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

