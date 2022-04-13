Monero Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,189.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $19,189.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

