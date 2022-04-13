Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.