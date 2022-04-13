Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Up 4.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 38,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 103,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.
