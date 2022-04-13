Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 107,962 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.21 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.