Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,856. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

