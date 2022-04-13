Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 3,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,523. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

