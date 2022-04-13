Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.25. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.09 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

