Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

EWBC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,787. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.