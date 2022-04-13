Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.