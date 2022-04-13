Morgan Stanley Increases Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $21.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

