Morgan Stanley Lowers Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target to €24.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.39 on Monday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

