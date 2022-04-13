Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,251 ($16.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,295 ($16.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,057.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 951.20.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.46), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,214,932.66).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

