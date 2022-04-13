MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 3.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

