Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.
In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
