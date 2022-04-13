Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

