MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

MTUAY stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

