MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.88.

MTY opened at C$53.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.99.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

