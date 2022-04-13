MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.88.
MTY opened at C$53.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.99.
In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.
About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
Recommended Stories
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.