Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.28. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

