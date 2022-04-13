Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.14

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 251764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

