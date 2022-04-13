Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.14

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 251764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.
About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

