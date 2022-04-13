Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $9,456,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

