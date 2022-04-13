N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in N-able by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in N-able by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in N-able by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of N-able by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

