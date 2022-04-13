Nano Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.86 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $302.26 million and $18.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010503 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

