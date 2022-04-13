NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 122,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

