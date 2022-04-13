NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $21.35. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 42,586 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

