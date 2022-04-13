Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSSC. TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NSSC opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

