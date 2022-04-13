National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.68

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $12.43. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 82,261 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.