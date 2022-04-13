National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

