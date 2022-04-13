National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

BTG stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

