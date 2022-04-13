National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,925 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

